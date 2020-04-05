Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to air on Star Bharat

Starting April 6, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will air everyday at 10 am for an hour on Star Bharat, followed by Khichdi. Starting April 6, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will air everyday at 10 am for an hour on Star Bharat, followed by Khichdi.

In a bid to lighten up its audience’s mood during the lockdown, Star Bharat has decided to air some of the most popular comedy shows from its network. On Sunday, the channel announced that it will be airing sitcoms Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai along with reality shows Best of Laughter Challenge and Comedy Classes.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi continue to be one of the best sitcoms made in India, and still enjoy a fan following even after more than a decade of it being on air. While Khichdi presented the story of a mad family, each member as crazy as the other, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was about an ‘ideological clash’ between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Producer JD Majethia of both the popular shows in a statement said, “The Parekhs and Sarabhais are back on Star Bharat! Be a part of the crazy lives of Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu, Maya, Monisha, Indu, Sahil and Rosesh who will bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally! These iconic shows will have you in splits and evoke both laughter and nostalgia in your quarantine days. So, what are you waiting for, feel free to share this news with your family and friends nahi toh ‘Kisi ko pata nahi chalega Bapu!'”

Supriya Pathak, who played Hansa in Khichdi, added, “The mad family of television, Khichdi is all set to be back on the tube. In these quarantine days, they will give the viewers a much-needed respite from the stress, worries and anxiety.” From epic taunts by Babuji to Hansa asking Praful “What is?” to kids declaring “Bade log bade log,” the show was a source of endless laughter.

Her sister Ratna Pathak, who enacted the role of Maya from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai shared, “While you are self-quarantined, it’s time to enjoy and revisit Maya Sarabhai’s cosmopolitan vocabulary, Indravadan’s cheeky and nasty taunts, Monisha’s middle-class lifestyle, Sahil’s wittiness and Roshesh’s kavitas (poems). All in all, Sarabhais will never let you down.”

The shows will begin from episode one and as per the makers, after the lockdown when fresh content starts airing, the show may be shifted to a new time slot.

Starting April 6, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai will air everyday at 10 am for an hour, followed by Khichdi. As for the reality shows, Comedy Classes will air Monday-Friday at 8 pm, while on weekends, the Best of Laughter Challenge will air at the same slot.

