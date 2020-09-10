Sara Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Sara Khan is currently seen as Devi Poulomi in Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. (Photo: Sara Khan/Instagram)

Television actor Sara Khan on Thursday shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actor said she is feeling fine and is under home quarantine.

In a statement, Sara further shared that she had taken a break from shoot since she was feeling under the weather. The actor added that while she is asymptomatic, she is taking utmost care. She also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

“I am following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus,” Sara said.

Sara Khan earlier in the day took to Instagram and wrote, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus !! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home !!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

Sara’s friends and colleagues have wished her a speedy recovery. Jayati Bhatia wrote, “Get well soon ….my strength to u beta,” while Ashita Dhawan added, “Oh god☹️ wishing u a speedy recovery baby❤️❤️ Take good care.” Shraddha Arya, Jay Bhanushali, Avika Gor, Ankit Bathla and Manish Raisinghan among others also wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Sara Khan recently joined the cast of Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein as Devi Poulomi. The mythological show stars Gracy Singh in the lead role. While Sara has not been shooting since the last few days, the set has been sanitised and fumigated following the SOP guidelines. Other actors on the set have been asked to keep a check on their health and symptoms. The cast and crew who came in contact with Sara in the last few days have also been advised to undergo tests.

