Sara Khan says her marriage with Ali Merchant was never legalised, reveals he cheated on her multiple times

Sara Khan in a recent interview dismissed her marriage with Ali Merchant, saying they never legalised it. She also opened up about how she felt constantly humiliated while in a relationship with him, and often caught him cheating on her.

The actor was in conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan along with her boyfriend Shantanu Raje, who is a pilot by profession. She was asked if the controversy around her relationship caused her losing on work. Dismissing the same, Sara said that she was working on Ram Milayi Jodi then, and even after that she went on to do some good work. “While it never affected me professionally, I was tagged (a divorcee) unwantedly. As much as I try to get that off me, it’s impossible and it continues to haunt me even today,” she shared.

She also mentioned how she is much happier after coming out of the relationship. She said, “I was depressed then. It was so humiliating every day. He cheated on me multiple times, even with my co-worker. The girl felt bad and confessed the truth to me. I caught him red-handed many times. I have faced the worst and that’s when I decided to move on. And trust me I have never been happier.”

As the interviewer further spoke about whether that led to her becoming cynical, her boyfriend agreed to it. He added that how Sara took a lot of time to reciprocate the love as she wanted to be sure. Shantanu added that she was also apprehensive about whether he wanted to be with her in order to get into showbiz. However, once she realised he was happy in his own career and love her for who she was, they decided to go public with their relationship.

He also added that Sara’s marriage with Ali Merchant is nullified as they never legalised it. Sara echoed his words and said that the ‘shaadi drama’ happened in Bigg Boss 4, post which they never got a chance to officialise it. “It wasn’t a marriage. But I cannot go about explaining it to everyone all the time. This is why I have stopped talking about it. A breakup was termed as a divorce.” she added.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant had come together during their stay in Lock Upp. The two did not share a cordial bond and were often seen blaming each other for their separation. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Spy Bahu.