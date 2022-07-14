Sara Khan confirms she’s dating Shantanu Raje

TV actor Sara Khan is dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot by profession. The two met through social media and have been together for over a year now.

Sara Khan told Pinkvilla, “Yes, Shantanu and I are in a relationship. We have been dating for a while now. Both of us mutually decided to keep it under wraps, since he doesn’t belong to showbiz. Now since both of us are comfortable about coming out in public, here we are.” Raje also commented on his relationship with Khan by saying, “Yes Sara and I are truly, madly in love with each other.”

Sara Khan and Shantanu Raje are set to appear together in a music video too. The song is crooned by Mohit Chauhan.

Sara Khan was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. The two recently participated in Lock Upp. Khan later blamed Merchant for her eviction from the show. She told indianexpress.com, “Everyone knows the reason why I wasn’t being the same. I don’t want to give him (Ali Merchant) any more publicity by naming him. But after he entered, the vibe just turned very negative for me. I have moved on and I really want everyone around me to also move on.”