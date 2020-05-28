Sara Khan: Want people to remember me for my work, not controversies

Sara Khan made her acting debut with TV serial Bidaai in 2007. (Photo: Ssara Khan/Instagram) Sara Khan made her acting debut with TV serial Bidaai in 2007. (Photo: Ssara Khan/Instagram)

Making her television debut at the age of 15, Sara Khan became an overnight star playing Sadhna in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. Post that she went on to star in shows Preet Se Bandhi…Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalakshmi, Shakti, Dil Bole Oberoi and more recently, in Woh Apna Sa. Khan has also been a contestant of reality shows like Hans Baliye, Bigg Boss 4, Nach Baliye 6 among more.

Even though the actor has appeared in many successful projects, she is still remembered for courting controversies, which she hopes to change. Apart from acting opportunities, Khan has also turned writer-singer, and has been creating music videos.

In a Facebook LIVE on The Indian Express’ page, Sara Khan opened up about her career, putting the past behind her and reminiscing her Bidaai days. She also enthralled the audience with her soothing voice as she sang a few hit numbers.

Excerpts from the live session…

How has the lockdown been for you?

Just as unfortunate as it’s for everyone. But now that it has happened, let’s all just be positive. With more time in hand, I am learning to cook different cuisines. Also, I have been quite busy creating songs. “Shukran,” “Chadd Ke Na Jaa” and “Hushhh” are the latest ones. I am sure you guys will love it

When and how did you realise you wanted to take up singing?

Jennifer Lopez has been one of my biggest inspirations. As for singing, I was always passionate about it. Bidaai happened when I was just 15 years old. I was getting good work, and so I continued in the field. While I was doing a Pakistani show, I had some time in hand and I did a cover video, which was received really well. That’s when I decided that it’s time I pursue my passion along with acting.

What has kept you away from television?

I haven’t really been away. My last show was Namah on Colors. Sadly, it didn’t do well and went off air in just two months. But I really enjoyed myself. I am someone who likes to keep herself busy. So while there was no show, I started working on my music videos. I love attempting new things and there are a few more songs that are in the pipeline.

A lot of past shows are re-airing during lockdown, and your first show Bidaai too continues to get a lot of love. What do you feel makes the audience connect so much to these serials?

Firstly, back then, shows were made on some really beautiful and new stories. Bidaai won hearts because of its characters. The bonding between the two sisters was also a new concept then. We also focussed on the issue regarding a girl’s complexion in the most sensitive way. Also, people really enjoyed watching television back then. Appointment viewing was an important part of one’s life. Today, with the internet explosion, people are watching more short formats and web series.

Bidaai was such a big hit. Was it challenging to handle so much fame at a young age?

Of course, it was. I was so young and didn’t have anyone to guide me. I really had no idea what to do, and say. I think that is why I made some mistakes that led to a lot of controversies. I hate the fact that people keep talking about the past. I want them to remember me for my work, not controversies.

How do you deal with controversies and criticism that come your way?

I have become a lot careful now, and don’t want to get into any complexities. I want to just focus on my work right now. All that was in the past. A lot of times I was misunderstood, sometimes the media blew things out of proportion. But now I just want a beautiful today and tomorrow. As for criticism, I think it’s sad that people want to put others down. They are all nameless and faceless people who talk rubbish, knowing they can never be identified. I used to really get affected earlier. However, now I just pray for them. You cannot change people and you also cannot prove yourself again and again. So it’s better to just move on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd