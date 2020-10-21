Sara Gurpal on Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Sidharth Shukla knows he was wrong

Sara Gurpal is the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Sara Gurpal)

Last week, in a sudden twist, ‘Toofani Seniors’ were asked to evict one contestant from the nominated lot. While Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan debated over Nishant Singh Malkani and Rahul Vaidya, Sidharth Shukla came up with the name of Sara Gurpal. Shukla managed to convince the ladies, and Gurpal was eventually evicted from the house.

Still upset over her early departure, Gurpal, who has been recovering from a major eye injury sustained during the immunity task, shared that she has no option but to accept the decision and move on. For her, getting evicted in the first week by votes would have been embarrassing, and she finds solace that it was not the case for her. Although she did mention that the turn of events will “never go out of my mind.”

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Sara Gurpal spoke about Sidharth Shukla and his decision, receiving love from all quarters and controversy regarding her marriage to Tushar Kumar.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Many expected you to have a meltdown when you got evicted. However, you handled the situation quite gracefully.

I am not a person who will make hue and cry over something. My eyes got badly injured, but I did not speak about it. I believe in facing any situation rather than running away from it. The entire house felt it was a wrong decision; however, because of one person, I was out. Bigg Boss had already said that the Seniors’ decision will be final, so what could I even do? However, I am so glad that people loved me and have shown so much support. Winning hearts is more important than winning the title for me. I am also proud that I entered the show with dignity and came back with my head held high.

Did you also feel disappointed with the format of Bigg Boss 14, where seniors took the decision for eviction?

Absolutely, it did upset me. Honestly, I have always been a fan of Bigg Boss, and I believed it has a fantastic format where the janta judges contestants on their personalities. However, in my case, that did not happen, and I really thought it was not cool.

Hina and Gauahar were seen supporting you but gave in after a point. What do you have to say about that?

I am so impressed by Sidharth that he can influence anyone. They are such strong women – one a winner, the other a runner up, and they could not stand for themselves. Together they could have stood their ground, but they did not. I still have respect for them, but I did not expect Hina and Gauahar to give in to Sidharth so easily. As for him, he was just too adamant about throwing me out. Well, if that made him happy, so be it.

A lot of people felt that Sidharth became cold towards you after you called him ‘Punjab Ka Jija’. Did you too feel the same?

I don’t think that was the real deal. Everyone in Punjab calls him a ‘jija’, he can’t be mean to all of us. As for the task, he felt I was not putting in effort, but you can’t judge someone from one task. Also, I am not someone who throws themselves on someone. I did not want people to think that I could cross my boundaries for a task. I believed that at the end of the day, you had to impress the audience and not seniors. It was sheer bad luck that the format was such this time.

But did you ever feel that Sidharth doesn’t like you while you were in the show?

Yes, I did feel that, but it was also because we never developed a bond. I also feel that we did not get much time to know each other or become friends. Though I don’t care, as I feel the audience has seen it all. I know so many people who have stopped watching Bigg Boss after my eviction as they feel it was unfair.

Given a chance, would you like to confront Sidharth about the same?

No, I don’t think I would ever want to speak to him. Even Sidharth knows he was wrong, so whatever he will say doesn’t matter now. I think it’s better to leave these things. God is watching, and honestly, the experience has only given me courage and more strength.

Before you entered the show, you had rightly told us that when you leave, fans will miss you and demand your comeback. So if you are offered a chance to enter the house again as a wild card, will you be interested?

Most definitely and it would be only because I feel responsible towards my fans. The amount of love and support they have shown towards me, I would like to repay that by entertaining them again.

Have you been watching the show? What’s your take on the contestants?

I have no grudges against anyone, but there are people who are doing nothing. And some people are overdoing things just to be in the limelight. Look at Nikki Tamboli, she has no humanity and is sheer evil. It was because of her that I had to face such a major injury. I can’t believe that her illogical demands were being hailed. As for others, throughout my stay, I found Eijaz, Rubina, Abhinav, Pavitra and Shehzad to be really sweet. However, I want the audience to see and judge for themselves. That’s the beauty of this game. We have seen such wonderful seasons that I feel horrible that this time, it’s so much of negativity.

While you were away in the show, a man named Tushar Kumar claimed you two were married. Was it a shocker to face this controversy as soon as you stepped out of Bigg Boss 14?

This is not the first time that he has done this, and I really don’t consider it anything, leave aside a controversy. Yes, it was shocking for me because this man was waiting to defame me. Where was he all these five years? It’s all in the past now for me, and now he has even gone back on his words. He got his 15 minutes of fame.

