Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Sara Khan says Ali Merchant cheated on her a lot of times, explains why she married him on Bigg Boss

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant tied the knot on Bigg Boss 4, and separated two months later. They are now part of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022 1:10:49 pm
ali merchant with sara khan in lock uppLock Upp: Ali Merchant is Sara Khan's ex-husband.

After ex-husband Ali Merchant’s entry in Lock Upp, Sara Khan spoke about their relationship and why they separated months after their wedding on Bigg Boss 4. Ali is Lock Upp’s 14th contestant and entered on Tuesday. As soon as Ali walked inside, Sara and Saisha Shinde refused to greet him or make any sort of contact. Later, a curious Karanvir Bohra asked Sara about what actually happened between the two.

“He was the first guy in my life. I fell for him, and we started dating,” Sara recalled. She continued, “At one point in life, we had a lot of differences. I was cheated on a lot of times. I would forgive, forget and get back. Then once, I just decided to move ahead and get out of it. When you fall for someone for the first time, at such a young age, almost 17, it is difficult to just get out.”

Talking about her stint on Bigg Boss 4, Sara said that she was being herself on the show but somehow she was convinced that her image was not being portrayed in the right manner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Ali Merchant on rekindling relationship with ex-wife Sara Khan in Lock Upp: ‘Give me any punishment instead’

“Over there, I was being myself; I was having fun. He came inside the house without my knowledge. He gave me the impression that I was looking like a fool outside, people were burning my photos as I am not doing well in the house. So, I was like ‘Oh my god, what should I do? I don’t want to come across like this…’ So, he said, ‘Will you marry me in this house? Everything is going to be fine.’ I was like, ‘Ok kar lete hai.’ I felt ‘TV pe kitni toh shaadi ki hai, ye bhi kar lete hai (Got fake married on TV so many times, let’s do this too)’. I was stupid,” Sara said.

“I agreed and did it. I came out of the house, and he cheated on me again. I immediately broke off the relationship. He tried to get together with me quite a lot of times,” Sara continued, adding that even after getting married again, he did not stop calling her. “Later, he got married, but even after that, he kept on calling.”

“He cheated on me with Saisha’s friend, and other women. If I was in his place, I would have never entered the show knowing that he was a part of it,” Sara said. When Karan defended Ali that he “wants a comeback”, Sara shut him by saying, “Do that. Not at my expense.”

“It breaks my heart that all these years, the controversies kept popping up, my marriage is a part of discussion. I don’t want that someone keeps crawling over me. If he brings up the past, I will also reveal a lot of things that I have saved in my phone,” she concluded.

Ali and Sara are sharing the screen space after 12 years in Lock Upp, which streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.

