Sara Ali Khan slams Karan Kundrra for being the ‘weakest’ on Bigg Boss 15: ‘What a safe player…’

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who featured on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 house for Weekend Ka Vaar, didn’t hold back from expressing her views on the new developments. Sara called out Karan for being the ‘weakest’ player and said that he was playing it safe. Altogether, Karan Kundrra seems to have had a tough time, as Salman Khan scolded him for his violent behaviour in the house.

In a promotional video, Sara Ali Khan entered the house with a camera on a selfie stick and announced, “Namaste darshako and namaste ghrihwasis. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain, Sara aa gayi hai Bigg Boss ke pe aur Sara ke peeche aa gaye hain saare log (Greetings, contestants and audiences. As you can see, Sara is inside the Bigg Boss house and everyone is behind her).” She also conducted a couple of tasks in the house. In one of the tasks, the participants had to answer questions by choosing between two co-contestants. They were supposed to pull a lever, resulting in a cake being smashed in the face of the person they choose. For the task, Karan Kundrra had to choose between Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. Sara asked Karan, “Kise finale me nahi dekhte (Whom do you not see in the finale)?” He chose Tejasswi.

Sara Ali Khan then asked who was a weak player and Karan chose both of them. Sara hit back, “What a safe player you are! Sabse kamzor to aap ho, aapo apna muh maar do isme (You are the weakest player, you should smash the cake on your face).” Apart from this, Sara also announced a dance competition between Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash, and was impressed with their performance.

Sara is in the midst of promoting her film Atrangi Re, which stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film will release on December 24.