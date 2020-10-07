Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby boy

Sapna Chaudhary participated in Bigg Boss Season 11. (Photo: Sapna Choudhary/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary and husband Veer Sahu welcomed a baby boy on October 4. Sapna’s manager Nitin confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

“Sapna and the baby are doing fine. Given she has always been private about her personal life, there’s not much to talk about it. She and Veer got married earlier this year,” he shared.

Sapna Choudhary tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu in January this year.

Sahu on Tuesday also went live on Facebook to share the happy news with his fans. He even requested fans to not comment on their personal lives, rather wish the best for the couple.

Sapna Choudhary rose to fame with her dance on popular songs like “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal” that soon got her an entry in Bigg Boss 11. While Sapna shared a warm bond with most housemates, she did not seem to enjoy the manipulation and plotting on the show. The otherwise fiery personality became all demure, and was soon voted out.

Post the reality show, Sapna even enjoyed a short stint in politics. Time and again, the performer has had to face criticism over her ‘vulgar dance’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd