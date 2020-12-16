Sapna Choudhary shares first photo of her baby boy

Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram to share the first glimpse of her baby. (Photo: Sapna Choudhary/ Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who delivered a baby boy on October 4, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her son.

Sharing the photo, Sapna wrote, “हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है. बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा …..”

Sapna’s manager had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Sapna and the baby are doing fine. Given she has always been private about her personal life, there’s not much to talk about it. She and Veer got married earlier this year.”

Sapna Choudhary tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu in January this year. Veer is a singer-composer from Haryana.

