Sapna Choudhary’s latest dance video and photoshoot cannot be missed

Sapna Choudhary dance video: Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary, who has a huge fan following, keeps her followers up-to-date with the latest developments on her work front. Sapna recently shared a video and photo from a stage show in Delhi.

In the video, she is seen performing on songs “Humma Humma” and “Kar Gayi Chul”. She shared the video with the caption, “Fabulous event in Delhi – Bollywood style 😀.” Sapna also shared a photo from the event and wrote along, “About last night event. 💞💕 #bollywood #dance #liveperformance.”

In the recent past, Sapna Choudhary has been busy with a number of shows. Sapna also made her Bollywood debut in February 2018 with the song “Hatt Ja Tau” in the film Veerey Ki Wedding. Sapna was also seen dancing in Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu’s song “Tere Thumke”.

Sapna Choudhary also shared some photos recently. “My retro look 😊♥️😊♥️ #retrolook #black #trends,” read the picture caption.

Sapna is not only a Haryanvi sensation now but is gaining popularity in Bollywood too.

