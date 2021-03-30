Sanya Malhotra reveals Dharmesh Yelande rejected her in a reality show six years back: ‘I left crying’

While many already know that young actor Sanya Malhotra is also quite a proficient dancer, she recently shared that she had tried her luck at a reality show stage six years back, only to be rejected. The interesting revelation happened on Colors’ show Dance Deewane 3, where Sanya had gone to promote her film Pagglait.

Entering the stage, dancing to the title track, she instantly made an impression on the judges — Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. As she conversed with the host Raghav Juyal, the Dangal actor shared that she had been to the same studio six years back to audition for a dance reality show. “I remember it was one in the night when I got done, and I called my friend crying that I could not clear it, and if they could pick me up,” she said.

Sanya then shared that Dharmesh was also present at the audition, and had rejected her. “Aap ke wajah se clear nahi hua tha (I couldn’t get selected because of you). And see, today I am here on the same set to promote my film,” she said.

While Dharmesh was left embarrassed, judge Tushar Kalia said that she should actually thank him. Dharmesh then went on to add, “I am sure you must have left with a lot more determination and strength from there. Aur fir jo aapne speed pakdi (And then you just took off).”

Agreeing with Dharmesh, Sanya Malhotra further shared her affection for Madhuri Dixit, and how she inspired by her. “Maine apne friends se kahan tha ke main jab Madhuri Dixit se milungi toh behosh hojaungi (I told my friends I’ll faint when I meet Madhuri Dixit).”

Sanya Malhotra’s latest project Pagglait is streaming on Netflix and has garnered a positive response. It tells the story of a young widow Sandhya (Malhotra). Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote while reviewing the film, “Families and the politics of grief is as old as the world, and the subject never gets old, as long as the treatment is original. ‘Pagglait’ works best, as these things do, when its strokes are subtle yet sharp.”

