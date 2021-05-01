Sanket Bhosale gets teary-eyed as he expresses his love for Sugandha Mishra, watch video

May 1, 2021 10:31:22 am
Kapil Sharma show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar. On Friday, Sugandha shared a video from their ring ceremony, captioning it, “Moments that stirred my soul for a lifetime.”
In the video, we see quite an emotional Sanket talking about finally finding love in Sugandha, as he says, “I have always told Sugandha that she is khatarnaak, and according to me, all girls should be khatarnaak only! But one can never be this khatarnaak that you fall in love with her. I am very happy.”
As Sanket Bhosale spoke, he was overwhelmed with emotions and was moved to tears, following which Sugandha is seen kissing him and dabbing tears off his cheeks and eyes.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale had quite a dreamy wedding amid the second wave of Covid-19. The two actors have been sharing pictures and videos, giving a peek into their wedding ceremony which was attended by close family members only.
