scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

Sanket Bhosale gets teary-eyed as he expresses his love for Sugandha Mishra, watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied the knot on April 26.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 1, 2021 10:31:22 am
sanket bhosale, sugandha mishraSugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in Ludhiana on April 26. (Photo: Sugandha Mishra/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar. On Friday, Sugandha shared a video from their ring ceremony, captioning it, “Moments that stirred my soul for a lifetime.”

In the video, we see quite an emotional Sanket talking about finally finding love in Sugandha, as he says, “I have always told Sugandha that she is khatarnaak, and according to me, all girls should be khatarnaak only! But one can never be this khatarnaak that you fall in love with her. I am very happy.”

As Sanket Bhosale spoke, he was overwhelmed with emotions and was moved to tears, following which Sugandha is seen kissing him and dabbing tears off his cheeks and eyes.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

 

Also See | Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale make first appearance as newly-weds, dance to bhangra beats

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale had quite a dreamy wedding amid the second wave of Covid-19. The two actors have been sharing pictures and videos, giving a peek into their wedding ceremony which was attended by close family members only.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma personal life photos virat vamika family
Anushka Sharma birthday: A look at the actor’s life away from the limelight

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x