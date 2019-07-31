Sanjivani reboot teaser: A mix of old and new makes Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna’s show promising

The reboot of popular Star Plus show Sanjivani will go on air from August 12. While we have already seen a few promos of the much-awaited show, the channel released a new teaser on Wednesday. In it, we are introduced to the characters of Mohnish Bahl. Gurdeep Kohli, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh, Namit Khanna and Rohit Roy.

The teaser takes us on a nostalgia trip as it begins with the popular whistling music from the original medical drama which aired in 2002. We meet Dr Shashank (Mohnish Bahl), the head of Sanjivani, and senior doctor Juhi, played by Gurdeep Kohli. While Kohli and Bahl reprise their role from the original show, it is Surbhi Chandna as Dr Ishaani and Namit Khanna as Dr Sid who are the new additions to Sanjivani’s team of doctors,

The latest teaser reveals the basic plot of the TV show. Two young doctors Ishaani and Sid do not get along well. Why? Because Ishaani is a sincere doctor who believes in getting things done according to rules and regulations, and Sid is a carefree doctor who wins the heart of his patients. But, when the two are at their job, they make the best team.

After watching the teaser, it seems, just like the original TV show, here too the characters will be seen attending to patients while dealing with troubles in their personal lives. It will be interesting to see how the makers have reworked the old script to meet the expectations of fans of the original show and the new audience.