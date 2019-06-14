Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli to star in Sanjivani reboot

Popular medical drama Sanjivani is all set to get rebooted. Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna, who was last seen in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, will be seen playing the lead roles in the Star Plus show. While Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will join the cast, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Bahl will reprise their roles of Dr Juhi and Dr Shashank from the original series. As per sources, the team has already started shooting for the show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Sanjivani will be based in today’s world and focus on current age problems, be it medical, inter-personal or relationships. While the original show had the actors play a bunch of interns, this time they will play full-time doctors. The makers are excited to have Gurdeep and Mohnish back as they will act as the connecting thread between the two shows. The show has already gone on floors and it will launch next month.”

Siddharth P Malhotra, the maker of the original series, will be helming Sanjivani once again under his new production house Alchemy Films. He posted a picture of the team on Instagram and wrote, “After Sanjeevani, dil mil gaye, Ayushmann,zindagiwins my fifth medical show as a creator and producer :) I started my life and career with #Sanjivani so am super proud to announce #alchemyfilmspvtltd @sapnamalhotra01 and me proudly bring to u soon in 2019 – the brand #Sanjivani – it’s old world charm and gen next energy featuring @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj@rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 and bringing to u the much awaited leads of this season @officialsurbhic and @namitkhanna_official with #jasontham @rashmisingh_09 and @rahulchoudhry.03 and many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth ! Wish us love and luck…directed by @abhijitdas457 5coming soon on the one and only @starplus”

Rohit Roy, who will star in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Mumbai Saga, shared on Instagram, “And the 2nd news … As promised, I’m back on TV with a reboot of the much loved show Sanjivani !! Can’t wait to shoot with this talented lot! @starplus #Vardhan.”

Excited about joining the cast of Sanjivani, Sayantani Ghosh also posted, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step “……….As we embark on this new journey #Sanjivani#starplus ,here’s wishing our entire team all d very best ..let’s have a rocking journey and a Beautiful experience ahead ..gratitude and humbled for being a part of this family…”

Sanjivani launched in 2002 and starred Gurdeep Kohli, Mihir Mishra, Rupali Ganguly and late Sanjeet Bedi in the lead roles. It revolved around the trials and tribulations of four interns as they balanced their personal and professional life. The popularity of the series got the makers to launch a sequel Dill Mill Gayye in 2007. The show made stars out of actors Karan Singh Grover, Drashti Dhami, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget.