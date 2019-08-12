Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna: My mother is really excited to see me play a doctor

The reboot of Sanjivani is set to hit screens today. Starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles, the show will also bring back Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli from the original Sanjivani. Joining them would be Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy who, will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Chandna, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, will be playing Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. Fans have been going crazy over her comeback, and have even been making her trend on social media. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her new project.

Talking about her character, Surbhi Chandna said, “Ishani is a very righteous person. She can never see anything wrong happening around her. She doesn’t talk much and knows what she speaks. She is also germophobic and doesn’t like when someone touches her. So all these minute nuances make Ishani very interesting. It is a very different avatar from my previous roles.”

When asked if the show evokes nostalgia, the actor said, “So neither Namit nor I have seen the previous Sanjivani. So our take is completely different. Also, I feel that’s a good thing, as we are bringing everything fresh on the table. Even the way the reboot version has been written, you will not find any similarities. Yes, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli are part of our show too but their equation has also changed for the better now.”

Sharing more about her prep to play a doctor, Surbhi Chandna said, “Unlike the previous time, we are playing first-year resident doctors and not interns. It’s actually a lot of fun as we all get together, study the various medical procedures and terms on the set. Namit has even suggested an app where we can check the pronunciation of various jargons so that we can play our parts convincingly.”

The actor was much loved for her look in Ishqbaaaz. And even in Sanjivani, Chandna is sporting a very contemporary and glamorous look. “I wanted people to accept me in a new character and so wanted to try something different from my last role. Ishani has a trademark style of smart casuals. I am even experimenting with my hairstyle and have chopped it short. I think each character in the daily has a very interesting look, true to their on-screen personalities. The whole cast is so good looking and Shivani, our stylist, has done a great job with the look,” shared the actor.

Most Indian kids dream of becoming a doctor while growing up. When asked if she too had similar aspirations, the Qubool Hai actor said, “Not me, but my mother really wanted me to either become a doctor or engineer. She will be jumping with joy and excitement seeing me play this confident doctor. She would even be really proud (laughs). As a kid, I found doctors’ handwriting quite interesting. So I would scribble on a paper and pass it off to my friends as a prescription. From playing doctor in games to now in Sanjivani, life does have its own way of surprising you.”