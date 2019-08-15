Namit Khanna: Sanjivani is entertainment right at your doorstep

Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna starrer Sanjivani kickstarted earlier this week. The medical drama is the reboot of 2002 show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. While fans are excited to see actors Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli from the original show, the new cast has also gotten good reviews.

Namit, who made his debut with web series Twisted and starred in the TV show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his new project and working with stalwarts.

Sharing what people can expect from the reboot series, Namit said, “There are of course new faces, the story is new with some great drama, romance, a lot of fun, comedy and emotions. Also, we would be dealing with different cases every couple of episodes. We are also trying to make the show look very close to reality. In short, it’s entertainment right at your doorstep.”

Giving an insight into his character, the actor said, “Dr Sid has a very different ideology in his life. He is extremely good at his job but he has a very ‘hatke’ take in life. Also, he wants to help the poor and get them the best possible aide by hook or crook. He doesn’t care if he has to take a wrong route for the same.”

Apart from Namit and Surbhi, Sanjivani also stars acclaimed actors like Mohnish Bahl. Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy. Since Namit is relatively new in the industry, we asked about the bond he shares with the senior actors on the show. The Twisted actor shared, “They are all very chilled out and rather than us getting intimidated, they have made us really comfortable. It’s a blessing to have them on set and share their wisdom and experience with us. I actually feel fortunate to have gotten a chance to work with them.”

Interestingly, unlike most young people, Namit never had any aspirations to be a doctor while growing up. “Honestly, I never had any plans of taking up medicine as a profession. But yes, my handwriting makes me the perfect candidate for a doctor,” he concluded with a laugh.

Sanjivani airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.