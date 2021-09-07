Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala accepts fan’s wedding proposal, reveals being ‘ghosted’

Trishala Dutt, the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, received a wedding proposal from one of her Instagram followers. She joked that when it comes to dating, her luck has not been the best, and agreed to the proposal.

Trishala, who is a a psychotherapist by profession, often answers questions on topics relating to mental health. On Monday, she invited questions about depression. However, one of her followers wrote to her, “You never answer my question Ms. Dutt. Will you marry me???”

She answered, “I never answer it because it has nothing to do with mental health. And at this point with all the ghosting going on and conversations slowly fading out after first dates from the guys end – why not lol. Happy?”

Trishala has always been open about her past relationships. Earlier this year, during another session, Trishala was asked about her longest relationship and the reason it ended. While not going into the details of her break-up, Trishala revealed, “7 Years. I won’t go into the major details on why it ended. Let’s just say we mutually parted ways. He was ready for a life that I wasn’t and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years.”

Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend in 2019. During a session on Instagram last year, she opened up about how she took the help of a grief therapist to deal with his death. “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it). Since Covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching,” she had said.

Trishala had taken a break from social media after his death as she needed time to process his death, “I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives”. She said that she is slowly edging towards acceptance. “It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay,” she had said.