Sangita Ghosh: I have done everything on TV that a heroine gets to do in a film

Popular actor Sangita Ghosh is currently seen playing a pishachini (witch) in Divya Drishti. The Star Plus show also stars Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee and Adhvik Mahajan in the lead roles.

Sangita is known for her performance in shows like Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Parrvarish 2, Kehta Hai Dil Sun Le Zara and more recently Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. The 42-year-old recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and spoke about attempting the fantasy genre, her Bollywood aspiration and more.

Excerpt from the conversation:

Divya Drishti is a first for you in the fantasy genre. How is it going?

Honestly, I decided to simply enjoy the process when I signed the show. We don’t come across magic and fantasy in real life. So you can’t apply logic to a lot of it. Also, there is not much to relate it to, so you just need to let go. But one has to convince themselves first so that they can make it look convincing to the audience. It is actually highly entertaining. Where do you get to dress like this, or fly around?.

After working on dailies for so long, it could also be a good attempt to break an image?

Absolutely. I have played the dutiful daughter, sister, wife, bahu, lover and even a character with grey shades. I was sceptical about taking this up but only because I wasn’t sure if I will be able to pull it off. But one wouldn’t ever know if they didn’t try. It is going great and I am having a lot of fun. I can be myself, and also be sassy, sultry and not be defensive about it.

There is suddenly a surge of fantasy-based shows on TV. What do you feel can be the reason?

I was also actually thinking about it recently. Such shows have always been there and most of them have also done well. Be it Chandrakanta, Vikram Baital, Singhasan Battisi or Alladin, fantasy and supernatural content has been one of the most successful ones. But only now it is getting a mainstream push and so it is being highlighted.

What was your husband’s reaction to you playing a witch on TV?

(Laughs) He was like after so many years, you have finally found the right role. That’s how husbands are.

People assume that women on TV don’t get good roles after marriage. And here you are defying it with such a sexy look.

A woman is always sexy. It is the eyes that do the talking (laughs). But honestly, it is all about how you feel about yourself. Marriage has not stopped me from working. Interestingly, I did a few strong roles after marriage. I personally like taking a break after every show. In my opinion, an actor can’t be seen too long on the screen. It gets boring otherwise for the audience.

Didn’t your success on the small screen ever tempt you to join Bollywood?

Bollywood is not easy but television too is no more an easy medium. Actually, I have done everything on TV that Bollywood actresses do in films. I have done romance, song-dance, travelled to exquisite locations, high voltage drama and now even action. While I would love it if there is a strong role that comes my way but I just don’t want to join the bandwagon for the sake of it.

Coming to TV, what are the differences that you see in this new crop of actors?

Times have changed. Everything is much more professional. Earlier the entire unit was like a close-knit family. Today, you may develop few bonds but it is not the same. 10-15 years back, the team worked more like family. Also, we would be crazy about our characters and find every means to better it. Now, the focus is more on standing out on a personal level. Also, there is a lot of stress these days.

And what about social media?

Of course, that has become an important part but I stay away from it. I might sound old school but I don’t believe in updating my fans about my life every five minutes. I can connect with them through such interviews. I agree that we are all because of them but one needs to draw the line to maintain sanity.