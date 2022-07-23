scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Sangita Ghosh introduces her seven-month old daughter Devi to the world, see photos

Swaran Ghar actor Sangita Ghosh has shared that she is a mother to a seven-month-old baby. She revealed that she never intended to hide the news but was waiting for the right time to talk about her.

July 23, 2022 5:31:00 pm
sangita ghoshSangita Ghosh spoke about being a mother to a seven-month-old baby. (Photo: Sangita, Raja Shailender/Instagram)

Television actor Sangita Ghosh on Saturday took to Instagram to introduce her baby girl to the world. The Swaran Ghar actor shared photos of her seven-month-old daughter Devi Rathore, as she kickstarted her social media journey. “Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the “gram”, Lets begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh ( The Real One ),” she captioned the post.

Given not many knew that the actor was blessed with a child, her fans were surprised. However, they could not have enough of the cute pictures shared by her, and dropped heartfelt wishes on the post. “Welcome cutest Devi,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Congratulations bhabhi saa, blessings to Devi.” Her co-stars Ajay Chaudhary and Rohit Choudhary also welcomed her on social media and sent out love for the little one.

Also Read |Swaran Ghar actors Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Chaudhary react on viral scene: ‘One falters at times but …’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sangita Ghosh (@thesangitaghosh)

 

Sangita Ghosh’s husband Raja Shailender Singh, who is a polo player and an entreprenuer, also shared some candid photos of the family. He wrote along with the pictures, “Introducing #DEVI RATHORE please bless her KARNI MA @thesangitaghosh .”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raja shailender singh (@mickeyspolo)

 

Speaking to the media, Sangita Ghosh shared that she did not intend to hide the news of her baby’s birth but was waiting for the right time. She also told Bombay Times that Devi was a premature baby born on December 25 last year, and had to be in the NICU due to some medical complications. The actor said it was an ‘anxious time’ for the parents and the family.

Must Read |68th National Film Awards winners list: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru wins big

As Sangita had to plunge into work soon after delivering a baby, she spoke about how her husband’s support made it easier for her. “I was in two minds about taking up the show, but my husband supported me and told me that he was there for the baby. That kind of support and confidence was overwhelming,” she said. The actor shared that her daughter keeps visiting her in Chandigarh, where she is shooting, to spend quality time together. “My tiny one has me wrapped around her little finger,” she quipped.

