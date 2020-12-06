Sandiip Sikcand on Bigg Boss 14’s immunity stone task: Contestants need to understand where to draw the line

Sandiip Sikcand was part of the programming team that brought Bigg Boss to India. (Photo: Sandiip Sikcand/Instagram, PR handout)

Actor-producer Sandiip Sikcand recently took to Twitter to criticise the last immunity task on Bigg Boss 14. Contestants were asked to share their deepest, darkest secrets to save themselves, and for him, this was nothing short of a shocker.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sikcand mentioned that he was appalled seeing the housemates talk about something so private. And what upset him more was that other housemates had to “judge” whose pain was graver.

“I don’t understand why even have a task where you need to talk about these things. You shouldn’t force anyone to reveal their secrets. These conversation could have been organic among friends. What was rather disturbing was how other housemates had to decide among molestation, kidnapping, divorce and suicide attempt, and give the saddest tale an immunity. I don’t understand how can anyone judge someone’s wound?” asked the producer in a furious tone.

He added that sensitive issues turned into mockery, and the topic of discussions and gossip. For him, Rahul Vaidya was mature enough to not talk about his personal life. Sikcand joked that he would have hit all these contestants with the immunity stone, as they did not think twice before participating in the task. He mentioned that contestants need to understand where to draw the line. “No one would have given them a state award or make their statue na,” he said.

I always believed that BIG BROTHER is the BEST reality format that exists. However, seeing the #BiggBoss14 task last night, I think, this season has fallen and degraded itself to its lowest possible !! #BB14 #BiggBoss #colorstv #salmankhan #BiggBoss2020 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 1, 2020

Sandiip Sikcand also remembered a similar task in season 11, where housemates were asked to reveal one secret about themselves. He said “Salman Khan had handled that really well. And apart from Shilpa Shinde, I don’t think anyone had shared any sensitive information. I wonder how the families would have felt hearing these stories for the first time, and that too on national television.”

Along with contestants, a lot of social media users also felt that the task was unnecessary, and some might have faked their sob stories. While Sikcand mentioned that he was no one to judge anyone’s past, he is worried that in the coming season, contestants might lie about their past, if a task like this was to happen.

Interestingly Sandiip Sikcand was part of the programming team that got Bigg Boss to India, and he has seen the journey of the reality show quite closely. He revealed that he was the one who suggested the double “g” in the title after consulting a numerologist. He said, “I always knew it would do good, and it has grown so much over the years. The show has been mounted on a huge scale, and the tasks have also become so much better. I just hope the core of the show remained the same.”

Yes, reality shows are based on reality of emotions but then who the hell has the right to judge that between a divorce, suicide attempt, kidnapping &molestation – what is more “impactful” !! Disgusting !! Today I agree, TV can go to the lowest shit just to get ratings !! #BB14 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 1, 2020

He confessed that he had not been enjoying the season much as everyone seemed to be trying really hard. The producer also shared that he doesn’t understand how some unwritten rules have started dominating the show.

“Firstly, it’s just a show not some life-changing journey. Also, I find it really weird when people talk about how it’s an “individual game”, and “no one is a friend”. I mean why? This could be a platform where you can show a couple or friends fight back every kind of challenge to emerge victorious. The format works on voyeurism, and I don’t think a good friendship cannot be formed in the house,” said Sandiip Sikcand.

Having recently visited the show as a guest, he shared that he had a blast as it was more of a nostalgic trip for him. He added that housemates agreed with his views, as they knew he was speaking the right thing.

Finally, when asked who he feels will win the show, he laughed to share, “As of now, I am indifferent towards everyone. So may the best one win.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd