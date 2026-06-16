Sanchita Ugale’s father alleges she faced pressure, harassment: ‘She was being tortured’

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, allegedly died by suicide at the age of 22. The incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East. As investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death, her family has spoken about the emotional struggles she was facing in the months leading up to the tragedy. Sanchita’s father, Machhindra Ugale, revealed that she often appeared distressed and would unexpectedly slip into depression despite seeming cheerful at times. He also alleged that she had been facing persistent pressure and harassment over certain demands.

Sanchita Ugale’s father opens up about her mental health struggles

In an interview with NDTV, Machhindra Ugale said, “She would remain upset. She never told us the exact reason, but she was often distressed. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.”

According to him, the family had noticed changes in Sanchita’s behaviour and made efforts to stay close to her as much as possible. He explained that they would accompany her regularly because they were aware that she often seemed troubled. However, he said they never imagined her emotional struggles had reached a point where she would take such an extreme step.

Sharing the family’s pain, he said, “We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her every day. The only time we were not with her was for about half an hour, and you can consider that our mistake. But we had no idea that she had fallen into such deep depression that she would take such a step.”

ALSO READ: Sanchita Ugale’s grandfather breaks down: ‘Didn’t have a godfather, she had work’

Father alleges actor faced constant pressure and harassment

Machhindra Ugale also alleged that his daughter had been facing persistent harassment and pressure. While he did not specify who was responsible, he claimed that she was being subjected to repeated demands, including issues related to money, which added to her distress.

Speaking about those concerns, he said, “We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or other matters, putting her under constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in one form or another. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening.”

Story continues below this ad

As the family mourns the loss of the young actor, her father has appealed for justice. He urged authorities to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure accountability if any wrongdoing is found.

Expressing his plea, he said, “I have only one request from the administration—that whatever wrong has happened to my daughter, she should get justice. My daughter, and indeed all daughters of India… after all, she is my daughter. My daughter should get justice, and every daughter in India should get justice—not just my daughter, but all daughters across the country.”

Sanchita Ugale’s death

According to ANI, Sanchita’s body was discovered inside a room that had been locked from within. Her family immediately rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Sharing details of the preliminary investigation, a police official told PTI, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.”

Story continues below this ad

Officials have since registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a high-level probe into the actor’s death. However, Sanchita’s father has reportedly told Achole police that he does not suspect anyone in connection with the case. Police said she was alone at her residence when the incident occurred.

Sanchita Ugale’s career in entertainment

Sanchita rose to prominence with her portrayal of Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya, a role that brought her recognition among television audiences. Over the years, she also appeared in popular shows including Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Beyond television, Sanchita expanded her presence on screen with roles in films and web projects. She essayed the character of Tarabai in the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava (2025) and was also seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024).

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, depression, or emotional distress, please know that you are not alone and help is available. The information in this article touches upon severe psychological distress and is intended solely for informational purposes; it is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. Please reach out to a qualified healthcare provider or connect with a dedicated helpline immediately.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English