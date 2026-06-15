Sanchita Ugale dies at 22: Cine Workers body demands high-level probe, writes to CM Fadnavis

The sudden and tragic death of actor Sanchita Ugale has sent shockwaves across the television and film industry. Following reports of her alleged suicide at the age of 26, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. In an official statement, the film body expressed its grief, saying, “At just 26, Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”

The statement further noted that the news of her alleged suicide had stunned the entertainment fraternity. “At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation,” it read.

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level inquiry into the case and ensure justice for the actor’s family. The association stressed that every possible angle must be examined before any conclusions are drawn.

“AICWA believes that every possible angle must be thoroughly investigated before any conclusion is reached. In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues, and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances, and possible angles in this case with complete transparency.”

‘Establish committee to examine deaths in the industry’

The body also called for the formation of a dedicated committee to address the growing number of deaths and mental health-related crises within the entertainment industry.

“AICWA also calls upon the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry. The safety, well-being, and support systems available to artists and workers must be reviewed urgently.”

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Concluding its statement, AICWA said, “Every life is precious. The truth behind this tragic incident must come out, and the family of Sanchita Ugale deserves nothing less than a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation. AICWA urges the authorities to leave no stone unturned and ensure that all aspects of this case are examined with complete transparency.”

How did Sanchita Ugale die?

According to PTI, the Kumkum Bhagya actor was found dead at her residence in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone at home. A police official told the news agency that officers inspected the scene immediately after being alerted. “We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered,” the official said.

Police further stated that Sanchita’s father does not suspect foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death.

Her body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

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‘Sanchita was suffering from depression’

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Sanchita’s close friend and colleague Megha Sharma recalled that the actor had been facing personal and health-related challenges.

“I am in deep shock and out of words. She had some health issues and was suffering from depression since January. She had some personal reasons and was undergoing treatment,” she said.

Sharma added that despite her struggles, Sanchita often appeared cheerful and determined about her future.

“In fact, I met her 10 days ago and took her for an audition. She was convinced that she could make it. Later, her phone was switched off. She often spoke about ending her life, and all of us, including her mother and family, constantly encouraged her to stay positive and not think about such negative things. But this time we could not save her. She loved herself.”

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Sanchita was active on Instagram hours before her death

Just hours before her death, Sanchita had shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the song Dafli Wale, appearing cheerful and carefree. The contrast between that final post and the news of her passing has left fans heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please seek immediate help from local emergency services, a mental health professional, or a trusted support person.

This article reports on an alleged suicide and contains discussions surrounding depression, mental health crises, and emotional distress. It is intended strictly for informational and editorial purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

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