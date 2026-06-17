‘Sanchita Ugale was facing harassment, said she wanted to die for months’: Co-star Gitanjali Mangal

Actress Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide at her home on Sunday. As an investigation into her death continues, Sanchita’s close friend and co-star from Dilwali Dulha Le Jaaegi, Gitanjali Mangal, has told SCREEN that she was struggling with mental health issues for months and had also faced harassment on the sets of her show, Saajan Ghar.

Talking about her friendship with Sanchita, Gitanjali said, “Sanchita and I met last year in March on the sets of our last show Dilwali Dulha Le Jaaegi for Dangal TV. She was the lead, and I was essaying the main negative role, so most of our scenes were together. That’s how we became friends, and we bonded. Even after the show ended, we were in touch. For the last 4-5 months, we spoke on a daily basis. We spoke a couple of days back; I was in Chandigarh, my dad wasn’t well, and she called to check on me and my dad. Earlier to that, we spoke about her wanting to go to a place where she had gotten a collab, but I was not available, so we pushed the plan.”

Also Read: Sanchita Ugale’s father alleges she faced pressure, harassment: ‘She was being tortured’

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Gitanjali claimed that Sanchita was facing harassment on her set. “From what Sanchita told me, one of her co-actors Ujjwal Sharma would tell her that she is not a good actor and criticized her height and skin color. Her confidence was being crushed, and that had affected her to another level. Even when she was shooting for a micro-drama, she used to tell me how she was unable to act; she started judging herself because those thoughts were put in her mind. It was towards the end of January that she opened up about this to me, that she was not okay, something was bothering her,” Gitanjali added. She claimed Ujjwal had also borrowed money from Sanchita.

Sanchita was suicidal for months

The actress also shared, “In mid-March, she was okay. She said she was feeling good and would send me messages about how she understood she has to live her life; dying is not an option. But she would constantly talk about dying. Sanchita used to write notes on her phone app. When I first met her last year, she told me that whoever troubled her, she would write about it in her notes app. Now that the police have confiscated her phone, I am sure they must have seen that; there must have been a mention of all the people.”

Sanchita’s father, Machhindra Ugale, had also told NDTV, “Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi.” (She would remain upset. She did not tell us the reason, just that she stayed upset. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.)

“She maintained a diary on her notes app where she wrote which person hurt her on what date. I am sure there must be some trace of this; she must have written something about this too. She has told a lot of things to a lot of people; she used to constantly mention that she wants to die and doesn’t like this life,” Gitanjali added.

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“The last time we spoke, 4-5 days back, I was in my own mess, so I couldn’t gauge her. She would ask me questions about her collaboration; this was in May end. That time she seemed fine, and for the past six months she had generalized the thought so much. Any random day, she would message that ‘I want to die’. At some point in time, you take it as she always says it, but you don’t expect her to do it. It had come to a level where it was like she won’t do it. I used to talk to her for 2-3 hours every day and explain to her that she has to live for her family. She would be fine for a day or two, but again had such negative thoughts. It all became very repetitive,” Gitanjali recalled.

Sanchita’s equation with her family

Talking about Sanchita’s bond with her parents, Gitanjali said, “Her equation with her mom was very nice; they were very close. Her mom knew most of the things; her family depended on her for finances, and she had worked really hard. Her equation was like any normal 22-year-old would have with their family. Her mom used to send food for her on set; her aunt used to come on set, so they have been very supportive and loving. Even after a few months, when she wasn’t feeling fine here, they took her to their village to refresh her mind. Towards the end, maybe in the last three months, her mom and dad were paying real attention. They were concerned about her, so they would not leave her alone for a single minute. They thought this would happen, and it did.”

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“They were aware of Sanchita’s mental state and were seeking medical help. Her mom knew everything; she used to talk to a therapist. I am sure those notes would be very beneficial to the police. Sanchita was also hospitalized in April-May; she wasn’t able to sleep. The hospital gave her some medication to sleep. Her show shooting was paused for a while; she couldn’t be on set. There was not really financial stress; she had saved up that much, and her father also worked. She never said that she was suffering financially. She wanted to work more, but it was not a crisis,” Gitanjali shared.

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Sanchita Ugale has been a part of popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. Sanchita was also a part of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. The police are currently investigating the matter, while Ujjwal has denied all claims about borrowing money from Sanchita; he told Telly Chakkar in an interview that Sanchita felt troubled after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend. However, Sanchita’s friends have denied all claims made by Ujjwal.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is going through a difficult phase, experiencing emotional distress, or facing severe mental health challenges, please remember that you are not alone. Seeking support from trusted individuals or professionals can make a significant difference in overcoming tough situations. Dedicated support systems are available to provide guidance, care, and a safe space to talk, completely free and confidentially.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS AASRA Contact: 9820466726 Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: English, Hindi Snehi Contact: 9582208181 Email: snehi.india@gmail.com Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Fortis MentalHealth Contact: 8376804102 Timings: 24×7; All days Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu Connecting NGO Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122 Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi Vandrevala Foundation Contact: 18602662345 Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com Timings: 24×7 Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English