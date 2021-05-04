Sanaya Irani out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Saurabh Raaj Jain joins: Here’s final the list of contestants

Sanaya Irani will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, while Saurabh Raaj Jain is set to show his adventurous side. (Photo: Sanaya, Saurabh/Instagram)

In a last minute change, Sanaya Irani is out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The popular television actor confirmed to indianexpress.com that she is not doing the reality show but didn’t divulge the reason.

A source shared that while Sanaya was confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the deal fell through at the last moment. The actor and the maker took a mutual decision, and she is hopeful of participating in another season. “The makers are trying to find a replacement for Sanaya, and talks are already on,” added the source

On the other hand, Mahabharat actor Saurabh Raaj Jain will also be joining the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actor recently took to social media to hint at his participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted series.

“We all have bucket lists and we talk about ticking something off our bucket list. In this scenario I feel extremely blessed that I’m about to do something that has been on my bucket list for long. I’m excited for the thrills, the adrenaline rush and the adventures I always had wanted to take on…..Reveal more soon ,” he wrote.

With Sanaya’s exit and Saurabh’s entry, the final confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town. Celebrities will start leaving on May 6 and will undergo a mandatory quarantine before the shoot, which is said to have been planned in a strict bio bubble.