Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal’s micro drama ‘cheap copy’ of Pakistani hit show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s latest vertical micro-drama, Qabool Hai, was recently released on Kuku TV. Soon after the show’s clips surfaced on social media, the micro-drama landed in controversy. Internet users have accused the show of being copied from Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s superhit Pakistani TV Drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The audience has been highlighting the striking similarities in the shows and questioning this mere coincidence.

Ever since Qabool Hai released, viewers have been drawing parallels between the show and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In fact, many have also made reels pointing out the similarities between the two shows. Criticizing the Indian micro drama for copying a hit show from Pakistan, one of the users wrote on X, “India is really running out of original content now started copying Pakistani drama storylines too. Qabool Hai is a total copy-paste of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: a jobless husband and an ambitious, hardworking wife carrying the household. Money can’t buy creativity!! Chapa factory at its finest!!!”

Also Read: Hania Aamir’s Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum co-star says cast members didn’t let her on stage: ‘I thought they were friends, that’s not true’

India is really running out of original content now started copying Pakistani drama storylines too. Qubool Hai is total copy paste of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum a jobless husband and an ambitious hardworking wife carrying the household. Money cant buy creativity!! Chapa factory at… pic.twitter.com/QUS8PG93Ec — H.K (@HVoiccee) June 16, 2026

Another user wrote on Instagram, “This looks like a very low budget and cheap copy of KMKT…Even the Bangladeshi drama industry made a good copy of KMKT.” One of the netizens commented, “Not just the song; they tried so hard to copy the drama aesthetics and dialogue delivery as well.” A third user wrote, “Indian TV has run out of ideas or lost viewers to PK dramas. So they decided to cash in on the market and make a duplicate. It’ll never be the same.”

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From the aesthetics to the central premise, dialogues, and even the performances in Sanaya and Mohit’s drama Qabool Hai are being heavily criticised on social media. A section of the fans have also jumped in defending Qabool Hai, pointing out how Pakistani films are usually copied from Bollywood, citing Dhurandhar and Mera Lyari’s example.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s global success

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum released in 2024 and instantly became a global hit. The show found a huge fan base in India today; it was the emotional storytelling and the chemistry between Sharjeena and Mustafa (Hania and Fahad’s characters) that resonated with the audiences. Talking about the show’s success in 2024, Fahad Mustafa had told Dawn.com, “I’ve become this household name. Everybody knows me. The name Fahad Mustafa is a thing now. Other actors even complain about people calling them by my name. But the real achievement for me was people remembering me as Mustafa, the character from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. That’s the mark of a strong character and storytelling.”

In another interview to ARY News in 2024, Fahad Mustafa had said, “I am one of Allah’s favorite people. I received major success at 20, repeated it in my 30s, and here I am again in my 40s with another achievement.” Talking about the show’s success, Hania Aamir had told Faridoon Shahriyar, “I feel extremely blessed to receive so much love from everyone. People have been too kind; now a lot of people call Sharjeena instead of Hania, and I respond to it too.”

While the debate over Qabool Hai being copied is blowing up, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, and the makers of the micro-drama are yet to respond to it.