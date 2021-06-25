scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Sana Sayyad ties the knot with Imaad Shamsi, see photos from the ‘nikaah’

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi's wedding festivities began earlier this week with a haldi ceremony. They followed it up with a mehendi ceremony on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 8:36:36 pm
sana sayyad photos weddingSana Sayyad tied the knot on June 25.

Television star Sana Sayyad tied the knot with Imaad Shamsi on Friday. The Divya Drishti actor took to her Instagram stories to share clicks from the ‘nikaah’.

Sana and Imaad, who’ve known each other since their college days, had an intimate yet fun-filled nikaah ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.

In several videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages, we also see the bride and groom shaking a leg with the guests.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Check out the photos and videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages on Instagram:

sana sayyad wedding Sana Sayyad shared photos on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) sana sayyad nikaah Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi have known each other for a long time. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) sana sayyad marriage Sana Sayyad shared several stories on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) sana sayyad news The wedding was a closed knit affair. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) sana sayyad wedding pics Sana Sayyad is known for TV show Divya Drishti. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) sana sayyad husband Adhvik Mahajan’s wife Neha also shared photos and videos from Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) sana sayyad marriage album Sana Sayyad kept her wedding look simple yet elegant. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) sana sayyad divya jyoti Actor Adhvik Mahajan also attended Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) sana sayyad wedding guests Another click shared by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) sana sayyad imaad Sana Sayyad made a happy bride. (Photo: Instagram/ishneet_94)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💞Drishti 💞 (@cutie_sana_sayyad)

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi’s wedding festivities began earlier this week with a haldi ceremony. They followed it up with a mehendi ceremony on Thursday.

Sana Sayyad rose to fame with Splitsvilla. After a couple of youth shows, she made it big with the supernatural drama Divya Drishti. She was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement