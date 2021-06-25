Sana Sayyad ties the knot with Imaad Shamsi, see photos from the ‘nikaah’

June 25, 2021 8:36:36 pm
Television star Sana Sayyad tied the knot with Imaad Shamsi on Friday. The Divya Drishti actor took to her Instagram stories to share clicks from the ‘nikaah’.
Sana and Imaad, who’ve known each other since their college days, had an intimate yet fun-filled nikaah ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.
In several videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages, we also see the bride and groom shaking a leg with the guests.
Check out the photos and videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages on Instagram:
Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi’s wedding festivities began earlier this week with a haldi ceremony. They followed it up with a mehendi ceremony on Thursday.
Sana Sayyad rose to fame with Splitsvilla. After a couple of youth shows, she made it big with the supernatural drama Divya Drishti. She was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.
