Sana Sayyad ties the knot with Imaad Shamsi, see photos from the ‘nikaah’

Television star Sana Sayyad tied the knot with Imaad Shamsi on Friday. The Divya Drishti actor took to her Instagram stories to share clicks from the ‘nikaah’.

Sana and Imaad, who’ve known each other since their college days, had an intimate yet fun-filled nikaah ceremony with their family and close friends in attendance.

In several videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages, we also see the bride and groom shaking a leg with the guests.

Check out the photos and videos shared by Sana Sayyad and her fan pages on Instagram:

Sana Sayyad shared photos on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) Sana Sayyad shared photos on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29)

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi have known each other for a long time. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi have known each other for a long time. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29)

Sana Sayyad shared several stories on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) Sana Sayyad shared several stories on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29)

The wedding was a closed knit affair. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) The wedding was a closed knit affair. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29)

Sana Sayyad is known for TV show Divya Drishti. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29) Sana Sayyad is known for TV show Divya Drishti. (Photo: Instagram/sana_sayyad29)

Adhvik Mahajan’s wife Neha also shared photos and videos from Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) Adhvik Mahajan’s wife Neha also shared photos and videos from Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan)

Sana Sayyad kept her wedding look simple yet elegant. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) Sana Sayyad kept her wedding look simple yet elegant. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan)

Actor Adhvik Mahajan also attended Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) Actor Adhvik Mahajan also attended Sana Sayyad’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan)

Another click shared by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan) Another click shared by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. (Photo: Instagram/nehaadhvikmahajan)

Sana Sayyad made a happy bride. (Photo: Instagram/ishneet_94) Sana Sayyad made a happy bride. (Photo: Instagram/ishneet_94)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imana Fan (Imaad+Sana) (@imaad_sanafp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💞Drishti 💞 (@cutie_sana_sayyad)

Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi’s wedding festivities began earlier this week with a haldi ceremony. They followed it up with a mehendi ceremony on Thursday.

Sana Sayyad rose to fame with Splitsvilla. After a couple of youth shows, she made it big with the supernatural drama Divya Drishti. She was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.