‘Delicate darling’ Sana Makbul on her plans for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Won’t give up, and want a snake round my neck’

Actor Sana Makbul is set to debut in the non-fiction genre with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Before heading out to Cape Town, the actor, known for her work in shows like Arjun, Vish and Aadat Se Majbur and more, spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about how participating in the adventure reality show has been on her bucket list.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye are three shows that I really wanted to do. I feel the audience needs to see the real Sana too. And hence when this came my way, I jumped at the offer,” shared the actor.

Interestingly, her family did not take her seriously for a long time and were unsure whether she will manage to do it. Sharing that she is quite a ‘delicate darling’ at home, her sister was laughing when she told her she gave her nod to KKK 11. “Her first response was ‘will you be able to do it?’ and she was laughing. My mom too was worried if I could do a show like this. I told them that I don’t know but I want to, and then they did support me wholeheartedly.”

Given Mumbai has been under a lockdown for more than a month, the young actor did not get much time to prepare. “I really wanted to strengthen my core and join the gym. It never happened,” shared Sana, adding that she doesn’t know swimming and did not get time to learn even the basics. “All I can pray is that God saves me,” she added with a laugh.

As for her fears, Sana Makbul said that there is a long list and she wants to take one day at a time on the show. She said, “Everything that we will experience on the show is not something we do in real life. Be it the height, water or creepy crawlies, you don’t know how you will react. Hence, as much as I am excited, there is also a nervousness.”

Interestingly, she does have a fantasy that she wants to fulfil on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. “I really want to have a snake around myself and feel its texture. I know I would be super scared but I really want to do it.”

The actor shared that her only strategy would be to never give up on a task. She said that she would take as much time as needed, even a whole episode, but she will finish each challenge assigned to her.

Also, as the last two seasons were won by women — Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma, Sana said that she feels a little pressurised to do well on the show. “Generally, people believe girls to be not strong physically. I want to prove them wrong. We are as strong as a guy, and mentally even more. I want a woman to win this season, and I hope it’s me,” she concluded.

Apart from Sana, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.