Sana Khan spotted for the first time since her wedding last year, watch video

Sana Khan had announced her retirement from the show business last year in order to focus on her personal life. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Former actor Sana Khan was photographed by the paparazzi for the first time after her wedding. In the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, Sana can be seen in a black hijab, waving at the photographers. However, the former TV star didn’t stop to pose or chat with the media.

Sana Khan tied the knot with Anas Sayied in November, 2020. She had also shared photos from her honeymoon in Kashmir on her Instagram page. Sana looked blissfully happy as she posed for pictures along with her partner. Sana announced her wedding to Anas via her Instagram handle. Her post read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannat.”

Not too long ago, Sana had taken to the social media to announce that she has decided to quit show business in order to focus on her religion and personal life. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” read a section of Sana’s statement.

Sana Khan is mostly known for her work in TV shows and movies such as Bigg Boss 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jai Ho among more.