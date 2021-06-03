Sana Khan responds as an Instagram user questions her for wearing hijab

June 3, 2021 2:57:13 pm
Former actor Sana Khan responded to a person on social media who questioned her for wearing hijab ‘despite her education’. The former Bigg Boss contestant had retired from showbiz before marrying husband Anas Saiyad last year. She, however, is quite active on social media and often shares peeks into her life and work.
After Sana shared a new photo in which she is wearing the hijab and has a coffee sipper in her hand, a person wrote, “Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena (What’s the point of your education if you’re going to hide behind a veil)?”
Sana responded “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win-win situation?”
This is not the first time Sana had to face criticism online but this time she decided to give a reply.
Sana had announced her exit from the film industry in October 2020 and tied the knot next month, in November.
Sana Khan is mostly known for her work in TV shows and movies such as Bigg Boss 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jai Ho among more.
