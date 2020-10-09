Sana Khan quits showbiz, says ‘want to serve humanity’

Sana Khan was last seen in web series Special Ops. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan on Thursday announced that she has quit the film industry. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that she now wants to ‘serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.’

Sana shared the news via a long note, which she posted in Hindi, English and Urdu. Addressing her followers, the actor stated that she was at a crucial juncture of her life. She said that for the last few days, she had been pondering over the real purpose of her existence.

“Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?,” Sana Khan wrote.

The Wajah Tum Ho actor then shared that when she tried searching answers for these questions in her religion, she realised that life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. Sana felt that it was better to follow the command of the creator than making wealth and fame her only goal. She added, “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.”

Sana Khan started her career with commercials. The controversial Amul Macho “Yeh toh bada toing” commercial was her ticket to fame, and she soon starred in several Tamil films. After making an appearance in the song “Billo Rani” in Halla Bol, the actor went on to participate in Bigg Boss 6. Quite a favourite in the house, Sana ended her journey as the second runner up. She was one of the ‘Halla Bol’ challengers in Bigg Boss 8, and has also made numerous appearances on the reality show as a guest. Having worked with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss, she also got to star in his film Jai Ho. She was last seen playing a pivotal role in web series Special Ops. Sana is also an entrepreneur who deals with luxury skincare treatments and products.

Read Sana Khan’s statement here:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters!

Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. l have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?

I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.

Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd