Sana Khan on marrying Maulana Anas: I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life

Maulana Anas Saiyad feels he is the happiest to have Sana Khan as his wife. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Former actor and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan surprised her fans as she married Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20 in an intimate ceremony. While many speculated it was a rushed affair, for Sana, now Saiyad Sana Khan, marriage was not an “overnight decision”, and she had prayed for years “for a man like him.”

“Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is ‘shareef’ (gentleman) and ‘unn mein haya hai’. He is not judgmental,” Sana told Bombay Times in a recent interview. On being asked if she is affected by social media trolls targeting her husband, the former actor added, “My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don’t. I don’t care.”

Sana Khan met Anas Saiyad in 2017 in Mecca and then in 2018, she contacted him to learn a few things about Islam. The two met again in 2020 and reconnected with each other.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram) Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Maulana Anas Saiyad, also an Islamic scholar, feels he is the happiest to have the Jai Ho actor as his wife and is unaffected by what ‘narrow-minded’ people think of them as a couple.

He told BT, “I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain. It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are.”

In October, Sana Khan had announced her exit from the film industry. She took the decision to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd