Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad enjoy their time in Maldives, see photos and videos

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad are in Maldives for a much-needed vacation. Sana and Anas have been sharing photos and videos of the holiday on social media.

On Tuesday, Sana posted a ‘expectation vs reality’ video where she is seen on a swing, being pushed by her partner. She wrote that she was hoping for gentle love from him, but what she got was madness. In the reel, the couple is seen enjoying themselves.

“Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting @anas_saiyad20,” read the caption.

Sana Khan also shared some mesmerising photos of herself in a luscious pink abaaya. Sharing that her “miya” (husband) clicked the pictures, she wrote, “Relaxing by the beach. And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics) @anas_saiyad20.” She also shared a video giving a glimpse of her journey to Maldives. In the video, the former actor mentioned how she was excited to be finally vacationing with her husband.

Anas Saiyad also shared videos from the holiday. While in one video, they are seen lounging around, in another video, the couple enjoyed a game of table tennis. In the caption, the loving husband mentioned how a wife is the best friend a man can have.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad tied the knot in November 2020.