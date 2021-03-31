Sana Khan’s husband Anas Sayiad pampers her with ‘gold-plated’ coffee atop Burj Khalifa, see photos

Former actor Sana Khan is enjoying the bliss of her newly married life. In a new set of photos, which Sana shared on Instagram on Wednesday, one can see her being pampered by husband Anas Sayiad atop Burj Khalifa, giving major couple goals. Adding sheen to the occasion, literally, is her gold-plated coffee, which is grabbing eyeballs.

Sana posted some stills and videos where one can see Anas Sayiad treating her with a special breakfast at Atmosphere, located on the 122nd floor of the Dubai tower and touted to be the highest restaurant in the world. Sana captioned the post as, “When ur husband surprises u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA ♥️ That gold plated coffee.”

Sana also gave a glimpse of her breakfast spread, along with the gold plated coffee. She posted a selfie with her husband too.

Anas also shared posts on his Instagram handle from the same day. His caption read, “What an amazing experience with amazing breakfast killer view & my lovely begum.”

Sana Khan tied the knot with Anas Sayiad in November, 2020. She announced her wedding via her Instagram handle. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannat,” her post read at the time. Later, also shared photos from her honeymoon in Kashmir.

Sana had opened up to the Bombay Times about her decision to get married. “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is ‘shareef’ (gentleman) and ‘unn mein haya hai’. He is not judgmental,” she had said.