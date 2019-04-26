Sana Khaan on boyfriend Melvin Louis: You make me a better person

Actor Sana Khaan has announced her love for Melvin Louis with a series of photos posted on Instagram. Known for her stint on Bigg Boss 6, along with films like Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, Sana wrote adorable posts for Melvin to mark his birthday.

Sharing pictures with Melvin, Sana began by writing, “I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you ♥️ I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥️I m super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me 😘 I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday my love 😘♥️🔥”

In another post, she shared, “I fell in love with you because of the million things you never knew you were doing ♥️😘🔥 #merasabkuch #melvinlouis #sanakhan #birthdayboy #loveyou”

She finished it off by a third photo with the caption, “If I did anything right in my life , it was when I gave my heart to u ♥️🔥😘”

Melvin Louis is an acclaimed dancer-choreographer from Mumbai who began his career in 2009 by participating in Dance India Dance. Today, he runs a dance academy and is popular among the youth for inventing his own dancing style.

Melvin also owns a YouTube channel which is inundated with his performance clips. His “Lamberghini” dance video, also featuring actor Harleen Sethi, went viral last year, and was even shared by Amitabh Bachchan and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on their social media handles.

As per reports, Sana Khaan met Melvin Louis while participating in a dance reality show and struck a bond. They have been dating for a few months now and have even shot a dance video together.