Sana Khaan slams ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis: He is a compulsive cheater

Actor Sana Khaan has come out strongly against her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis, accusing him of cheating on her. The two, who were quite open about their relationship in the past, have been making headlines lately for their break-up. In a long Instagram post, Sana has revealed the reason behind the split, calling Melvin “a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar.”

“This is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame and popularity,” Sana added in her Instagram post.

Read Sana Khaan’s full post about ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis here:

“This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.

Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you. Upbringing matters a lot. He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter???”



TV stars like Mahhi Vij, Varun Sood, Shraddha Arya, Nisha Rawal, Muzamil Ibrahim, Divya Agarwal, Sambhavna Seth and Rajev Paul among others lent their support to Sana Khaan.

Nisha Rawal wrote, “My darling Sana yes it does take courage to come out and speak! U will have the best partner in life. Sending u a big hug and loads of love.” Mahhi Vij also commented, “U r my strong girl I want my daughter to be like u when tara grows up I hv an example see Sana Massi don’t let anyone bring u down u r a warrior.”

Sana Khaan had in April 2019 announced her relationship with Melvin Louis through candid clicks on Instagram. Melvin is a popular dancer-choreographer from Mumbai who began his career in 2009 as a participant on Dance India Dance. He now runs a dance academy and often collaborates with tinseltown stars for dance gigs.

