Samir Kochhar: Didn’t know Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was so popular when I signed it

Actor Samir Kochhar is glad that his first TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is back on Sony TV. The soap, which originally aired between 2011 and 2014, was produced by Ekta Kapoor, and starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Samir reminisced how the show was a phenomenon when it first aired. “I frankly didn’t know that the show was so popular when I signed it. It was my first outing on television. It had received some of the highest TRPs back then. My character itself was phenomenal. People watched it then, and there is this new generation which is watching it now. It’s good that it’s back,” Samir remarked.

Samir Kochhar played the character of Rajat Kapur. He recalled his first day on set in Dubai. “Initially, I didn’t realise how the madness during shooting culminates into so much love. I remember my first day at shoot. It was Sakshi’s entry scene in Dubai. An assistant director handed me a file, which I thought was for the coming months of the show. He said, ‘No sir, this is for today.’ I was shocked. I understood that I needed to get my mugging skills in place.”

“In Dubai especially, there was chaos. There were permission problems and every day was like a roller-coaster ride. The ratings were rising, expectations were up and there were last-minute changes because of this. Ekta is brilliant at managing all that,” the actor added.

In the show, Samir Kochhar’s character Rajat owns a bookstore in Dubai where Sakshi Tanwar, who plays Priya, works. Recalling his rapport with Sakshi and Ram Kapoor, Samir shared, “Sakshi is a super cool and super fun person, completely away from her onscreen persona. I had a blast with Ram too. We’ve laughed together, grumbled together. I worked with Ram and Sakshi in AltBalaji’s Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat too, which is a variation of the same theme.”

According to Samir, the fact that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was a departure from the regular saas-bahu sagas that flooded television, makes it watchable even today. “It was an early slice-of-life show made for a pan India audience. It wasn’t about the drama between mother and daughter-in-law or the usual storylines that TV soaps offer,” he commented.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain currently airs at 10 pm, Monday-Friday, on Sony TV.

