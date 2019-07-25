Samiksha Jaiswal: I took up Bahu Begum as a challenge

Samiksha Jaiswal, who made her acting debut with Zindagi Ki Mehak, is currently playing the role of Noor in Colors’ drama Bahu Begum. “I always wanted to be an actor, even before I realised it was a profession,” shared Samiksha Jaiswal in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com. Bahu Begum, also starring Arjit Taneja and Diana Khan is all set for a big twist in the upcoming episodes.

Samiksha Jaiswal spoke about Bahu Begum, her journey and why she picked the role of Noor.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation

Your first show Zindagi Ki Mehak became a rage. Did you ever expect that?

Not at all. Also, since we shot the show in Delhi, I never even had an inclination that it was loved so much, and not just in India but worldwide. I was overwhelmed with the amount of love that came my way.

Why did you wait for so long to pick a project after Mehak?

So, when Mehak was about to end, producer Prateek Sharma offered me the titular role in Manmohini. But honestly, I was a little sceptical to play a ‘chudail’ (witch) after doing such a positive role on the same channel. There were many projects offered in the meanwhile but I couldn’t relate to any of it. Then Prateek called me for Bahu Begum and asked me to pick either of the female lead roles, and I chose Noor.

What was that about Noor that made you pick her?

Because I could really relate to her. Although many don’t want to take such risks, I wanted to go for it. I know that lead characters of any show are considered ‘hero and heroine’ only when they have a love story between them. And here I am playing the best friend. While the fear of becoming a sidekick is there, I decided to take it up as a challenge. I believe in myself and the makers and I know it will turn out to be fruitful.

You are still new in the industry and this is your second show. Don’t you feel your choice could also backfire?

(Smiles) Yes, it could but I just can’t play a character that I couldn’t relate to. Otherwise, I would have never let go of Manmohini. One has to take risks especially when it comes to challenging roles. While I cannot reveal much about the character, you will soon see multiple shades of hers, and understand why I picked Noor.

The show talks about friendship and love, what’s more important to you?

Love is very important but it won’t last if there’s no friendship in it. You need to have that respect and friendship for a relationship to survive.

Since there are two female leads on Bahu Begum, there would be talks of insecurity and jealousy also steaming soon.

As I told you, let people talk about whatever they want to. I share a great rapport with Diana and we have great chemistry. You won’t believe but Arjit gets jealous of our bond sometimes (laughs). During our outdoor shoot, we even stayed together in the same room and had so much fun. Even though she is a kid, she takes care of me. We are really great friends and that will always be so.