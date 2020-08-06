TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead in Mumbai house

Sameer Sharma was 44. Sameer Sharma was 44.

TV actor Sameer Sharma, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, was found dead on Wednesday night. He was 44. As per a Mid-Day report, the watchman of his society building in Malad found the body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station, told the publication, “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy.”

Sameer Sharma was known for his roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among others. The actor had faced a major health crisis in 2017 and was on a sabbatical for almost a year. He made a comeback by bagging an important part in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Sameer played the role of Shaurya, Akshara’s brother in the Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma starrer. However, post the lockdown, he did not shoot as the storyline focussed on the other characters.

Responding to a fan’s post on the actor’s death, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to Twitter to share, “When I’d written the blog, I had hinted that there’d be more suicides. And sadly, I still feel like there’d be more. Cast/crew working in show business have no safety net. Discuss restructuring and royalties. Demand your rights. Be compassionate to those around… RIP Sameer.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd