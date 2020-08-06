scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Sameer Sharma (1976-2020): Sidharth, Sonakshi and others mourn demise of TV actor

The news of TV actor Sameer Sharma's death has left his friends and colleagues saddened and shocked. Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and others have condoled his demise.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2020 6:51:39 pm
sameer sharma, samir sharma, sameer sharma dead Sameer Sharma was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

TV actor Sameer Sharma, last seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actor was popular for his role in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Left Right Left, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among others. He also starred in 2014 romantic drama Hasee Toh Phasee which had Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

“We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be a suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy,” Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes told PTI.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, Fernandes said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Sameer Sharma’s body was discovered by the building’s watchman, who peeped through the kitchen window. He then alerted members of the society who informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and took the actor to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Efforts are on to get in touch with the family of the actor, who had been living alone since February,” a police official told PTI.

The news of Sameer Sharma’s death has left his friends and colleagues sad. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sameer in the movie Hasee Toh Phasee, condoled his death. “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma,” he wrote on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, Gautam Rode and many others shared their condolences on social media.

(with inputs from PTI)

Live Blog
18:43 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Shraddha Kapoor on Sameer Sharma's death
18:30 (IST)06 Aug 2020
'Gone too soon'

Sonakshi Sinha who worked with Sameer Sharma in her movie Ittefaq posted his photo on Instagram. Along with the photo, Sonakshi wrote, "Rest in peace Samir. Gone too soon." 

18:19 (IST)06 Aug 2020
'Condolences to the family'

"Rest in peace Sameer Sharma. Condolences to the family.." Mouni Roy shared on Twitter. 

18:09 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Sidharth Malhotra mourns Sameer Sharma's death

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a still from his film Hasee Toh Phasee and wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate." 

(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)
17:54 (IST)06 Aug 2020
'Hope you get peace'

Actor Esha Gupta is 'saddened and shocked' to hear about the death of TV actor Sameer Sharma. She wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peace🙏🏽 saddened and shocked."

Sameer's Instagram bio describes him as 'Actor. Writer. Poet'. In one of his recent posts, the actor penned a poem on death and dreams. "I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit. And all that was me I burned in it. I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone," the actor wrote.

Commenting on Sameer's post, Richa Chadha wrote, "This was a warning sign ... 💔 RIP brother. It's a tough world."

Two weeks back, the actor also wrote about mental health, depression and bipolar disorder. "Bipolar Disorder, Depression, and Schizophrenia etc. do you know or understand what that means or feels like? No you don't, unless you've been through it yourself. And anybody who hasn't, will never ever be able to understand what that feels like," Sameer wrote. He captioned the post, "Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput."

