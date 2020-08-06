Sameer Sharma (1976-2020): Sidharth, Sonakshi and others mourn demise of TV actor

Sameer Sharma was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Sameer Sharma was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

TV actor Sameer Sharma, last seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 44-year-old actor was popular for his role in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Left Right Left, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir among others. He also starred in 2014 romantic drama Hasee Toh Phasee which had Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

“We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be a suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy,” Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes told PTI.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, Fernandes said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Sameer Sharma’s body was discovered by the building’s watchman, who peeped through the kitchen window. He then alerted members of the society who informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and took the actor to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Efforts are on to get in touch with the family of the actor, who had been living alone since February,” a police official told PTI.

The news of Sameer Sharma’s death has left his friends and colleagues sad. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sameer in the movie Hasee Toh Phasee, condoled his death. “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma,” he wrote on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, Gautam Rode and many others shared their condolences on social media.

(with inputs from PTI)