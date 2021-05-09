Sambhavna Seth’s father dies of Covid-19 days after she requested for a hospital bed for him

Actor Sambhavna Seth lost her father to Covid-19, followed by a cardiac arrest. Husband Avinash Dwivedi took to social media to share the update. Posting from his wife’s Instagram account, he shared Sambhavna’s father breathed his last on Saturday evening.

Asking everyone to keep him in their prayers, Avinash wrote, “Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers,” he wrote.

A follower Poonam Dubey commented, “May his soul rest in peace and stay strong 🙏,” while Anara Gupta added, “Om shanti,, and more to the family 🙏🏻.” Others like Nivedita Basu, Flora Saini, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Pankuri Awasthi among more also posted condolence messages on the post.

On April 30, Samhavna Seth had shared her father’s health update and seeked a hospital bed for him. She had informed that he was waiting outside a hospital in Delhi and needed to get in urgently. “Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother,” wrote the Bhojpuri star.

Last Saturday in an Instagram live video the actor however shared that her father was doing much better. Saying that he wasn’t yet stable, Sambhavna said that he might need some time to recover. She also shared that while she knows a lot of influential people, she was ashamed to ask help from them for herself. However a lot of people came in support of her and got her father the required medical aid. The Razia Sultan actor also informed that her colleagues like Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Monica Bedi, Kavita Kaushik, Aashka Goradia called and messaged her to check on the family.

Thanking Manoj Tiwari, Sambhavna mentioned, “I must let you all know that it was Manoj Tiwari who immediately got my dad admitted. I am so glad that he read my post and got me all the required help.”

Sambhavna Seth concluded by sharing that during the pandemic it was not easy for her to travel and be with her family. And that has led her to be anxious about what has been happening with them.