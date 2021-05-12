Sambhavna Seth mourns her father’s demise: ‘It was not just Covid which killed him’

Actor Sambhavna Seth is mourning the loss of her father to Covid-19 complications recently. Sambhavna on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a click with him, while also leaving a strong statement.

The photo is from Sambhavna’s wedding with Avinash Dwivedi, where she’s posing with her father. In the caption, the actor wrote, “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Sambhavna presumably hinted at the failure on the part of the government in providing prompt medical facilities, oxygen supplies and ICU beds across the country leading to patients in dire need of a treatment, succumbing to the coronavirus.

Celebrities like Suyyash Rai, Jasleen Matharu, Sushant Divgikr, Vikrantt Singh, Lizaa Malik, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Nisha Rawal and others condoled for Sambhavna’s loss.

Sambhavna’s father passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 9. It came days after she shared his health update and sought a hospital bed for him on April 30. She had informed that he was waiting outside a hospital in Delhi and needed to get admitted urgently.

She later posted an Instagram video where she said that though her father was doing much better, he’d take some more time to recover. She revealed that it was fellow Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari who helped her in getting her father admitted immediately.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also informed that her colleagues like Rakhi Sawant, Kavita Kaushik, Aashka Goradia, Kashmera Shah and Monica Bedi called and messaged her to check on the family.