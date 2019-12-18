Rashami Desai should stay away from Arhaan Khan: Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth hopes Shehnaaz Gill enters the finale of Bigg Boss 13. Sambhavna Seth hopes Shehnaaz Gill enters the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

While the audience roots for their favourites, ex-Bigg Boss contestants also enjoy reliving their experiences through the housemates. Sambhavna Seth, who was one of the strongest inmates in season 2, has been following the latest season quite closely. She also actively shares her opinions on social media.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Sambhavna Seth opened up about her take on Bigg Boss 13. She shared, “This time it is all about fights. We used to have so much fun, but people now are not interested in something light. And this is why Shehnaaz Gill is like a breather between all the negativity. While I enjoy Sidharth Shukla’s game, he gets really aggressive. As for Asim Riaz, he seems docile sometimes, but mostly he is playing a dirty game and pushing all the wrong buttons to create a fight.”

Ask her whose side she is on – Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla, and the actor said, “Honestly, I hadn’t followed the season from the start. I started watching it after Khesari Lal Yadav entered the show. So I enjoy both Asim and Sidharth’s game. But as I told you, for me the most important person is Shehnaaz. I get upset when she does anything stupid. Also, Shefali Jariwala is a tehelka. You can expect anything from her.”

Sharing how favourites emerge as fans start connecting with their journey, Sambhavna Seth stated, “Viewers who watch the show relate to someone, and then they start following their journey. As of now, Sidharth Shukla is a favourite. He just needs to sort out a few things. While people talk about Asim, his game is very weird, and he shows no quality of a winner. I want Shehnaaz to be there in the finale. But apart from these three, none of the contestants have a strong fan base.”

Popular television face Rashami Desai has also been facing the wrath of the audience for not playing the game well. Seth, who has known Desai for a long time, said, “Now that we are talking about her, I just hope she doesn’t decide to stay with Arhaan Khan. We have all seen such con men in our lives. Rashami has already gone through a lot and I don’t think she deserves this ordeal. That man’s eyes tell that he is a cheat. He speaks about bringing her to the show and she having zero bank balance. I want to ask him how did he find out about her financial condition in just a few months of being together.”

“I am not a part of the show, but I am still really concerned about Rashami. She is emotionally weak at the moment and very vulnerable. And such people use these opportunities very smartly. I am shocked by how he managed to manipulate her with his words. When he could do that on the show, imagine what he does in real life,” the Razia Sultan actor added.

Lastly, when asked what’s happening on her work front, Sambhavna Seth said, “I am waiting for a good television show to come my way. I am in talks for a few projects and hopefully, you will hear an announcement. As of now, I am happy being a celeb vlogger and posting some fun content on YouTube. The web world has given me a chance to interact with a new generation, and it is really fantastic.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm, while Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd