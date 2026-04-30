Sambhavna Seth announces pregnancy, reveals surrogacy journey: ‘Countdown begins’

Sambhavna Seth has shared a heartwarming personal update, announcing that she and her husband Avinash Dwivedi are expecting their first child together. The actor, who recently opened up about going through seven painful IVF procedures and suffering a miscarriage, has now opted for surrogacy.

Expressing her happiness, Sambhavna shared via Instagram, “We Are PREGNANT👶❤️Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY Countdown Begins❤️.”

See Sambhavna Seth’s pregnancy announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Sambhavna Seth underwent seven IVF procedures

Sambhavna Seth, known for her chartbuster songs and her stint on Bigg Boss 3, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, opened up about her personal struggles and emotional journey. She revealed that she underwent seven IVF procedures and even went ahead with a pregnancy photoshoot, only to later suffer a heartbreaking miscarriage, sharing the challenges she has faced over the years.

“I have gone through miscarriages and then I’ve reached here. I have had miscarriages, I’ve attempted 7 IVFs in all these years. Even before we got married I had got my eggs freezed. It cost me around Rs 1. 5 lakh. I was foresighted so I had planned. But you know Bhagwan ke marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction,” shared the actor then.

Sambhavna Seth’s personal struggles

She went on to add, “The process was very painful and I had put on a lot of weight. The process goes on for 8-10 days and you have to take injections in your stomach or thighs. Then the final injection is given 24 hours before extracting the eggs. That’s the whole process and it is very painful. Then the doctors advise you to take rest for 10 days and due to hormonal injections you gain weight. The body goes through a lot of trauma, mental state bhi kharab hojaati hai. Then slowly your body comes back to the original self if you want to or how you try to get back in shape.”

Sambhavana also shared, “I could become hopeful after every setback because I did not have any pressure from my husband. I was the one who wanted the baby, Avinash was fine with not having our child. He did not want to see me in pain. He always told me, “I’m standing by you and it’s fine if we don’t want a baby.” This was the thing that kept me pushing. I conceived twice and once it got aborted on its own. Recently, I had to undergo DNC, last December. DNC is abortion.”

Sambhavana’s pregnancy photo shoot before miscarriage

Recalling the emotional phase, Sambhavna shared that it had reached the three-month scan stage and they were all set to announce the pregnancy with a proper photoshoot. “We even did a photoshoot and were very happy,” she said, adding that they had already bought baby items like socks and small clothes, which they still have at home. While they spent a significant amount during the process, she acknowledged that they were fortunate compared to many who cannot afford such treatments. She also expressed disappointment over India’s strict adoption process, revealing that despite trying everything, the waiting period can stretch up to four years. Despite everything, Sambhavna maintained a positive outlook, saying she doesn’t know what the future holds but is content and not sad.