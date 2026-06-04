Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi welcome twins via surrogacy: ‘Maha Diwali came early’

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have welcomed twins — a baby girl and a baby boy — months after announcing that they were expecting through surrogacy.

The couple shared the joyous update with fans on Instagram with two images, accompanied with an emotional message celebrating the arrival of their children.

“Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and members of the entertainment industry, with many celebrating the couple’s long-awaited journey to parenthood and calling the moment nothing short of a miracle.

Sambhavna and Avinash’s journey to parenthood

In April this year, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi had revealed that they were expecting through surrogacy. Sharing a photo of themselves, the couple had written, “We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

Over the years, the couple has been candid about their struggle to have a child. They openly documented their IVF journey and the emotional and physical challenges that came with it.

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Sambhavna Seth on seven IVF attempts and miscarriages

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Sambhavna Seth opened up about the difficult road that preceded the happy news. Opening about the years of failed attempts and personal loss, the actor revealed that she had undergone seven IVF procedures and experienced miscarriages along the way.

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“I have gone through miscarriages and then I’ve reached here. I have had miscarriages, I’ve attempted 7 IVFs in all these years. Even before we got married I had got my eggs freezed. It cost me around Rs 1. 5 lakh. I had foresighted so I had planned. But you know Bhagwan ke marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction,” she said.

Sambhavna also spoke about the toll the treatment took on her body and mental health.

“The process was very painful and I had put on a lot of weight. The process goes on for 8-10 days and you have to take injections in your stomach or thighs. Then the final injection is given 24 hours before extracting the eggs. That’s the whole process and it is very painful. Then the doctors advise you to take rest for 10 days and due to hormonal injections you gain weight. The body goes through a lot of trauma, mental state bhi kharab hojaati hai. Then slowly your body comes back to the original self if you want to or how you try to get back in shape.”

Despite the repeated setbacks, Sambhavna Seth said her husband’s unwavering support helped her keep going.

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She said, “I could become hopeful after every setback because I did not have any pressure from my husband. I was the one who wanted the baby, Avinash was fine with not having our child. He did not want to see me in pain. He always told me, ‘I’m standing by you and it’s fine if we don’t want a baby.’ This was the thing that kept me pushing. I conceived twice and once it got aborted on its own. Recently, I had to undergo DNC, last December. DNC is abortion.”

Recalling one of the most emotional moments of her journey, Sambhavna revealed that one pregnancy had progressed to the three-month stage and the couple had even completed a photoshoot in anticipation of sharing the news. The actor also shared that they had already purchased baby essentials, including tiny clothes and socks, which they still kept at home.

While acknowledging the financial burden of fertility treatments, Sambhavna said she considered herself fortunate compared to many couples who are unable to access such options. She also spoke about the lengthy adoption process in India, noting that waiting periods can extend to several years.