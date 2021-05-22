Sambhavna Seth alleges her father was ‘medically murdered’, says she has initiated legal action against Delhi hospital

Sambhavna Seth shared a video of herself talking about the alleged laxity that was shown towards her father who was suffering from Covid-19 infection. (Photo: Sambhavna Seth/Instagram)

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth on Saturday took to Instagram to share that her father was “medically murdered” at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital. She posted a video of herself talking about the alleged laxity that was shown towards her father who was suffering from Covid-19 infection.

She wrote in the caption, “As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats.”

Sambhavna Seth said within two hours of recording the video, her father passed away. “Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father,” she added.

Seth went on to say that she is initiating legal action against the hospital and has sent a notice. “My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate , a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice,” the actor said.

India is currently struggling due to the second wave of coronavirus that has exposed the inadequate healthcare infrastructure of the country. 2.57 lakh new cases and 4,194 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours until 8 am on Saturday.