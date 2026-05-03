Samay Raina tells Kapil Sharma he didn’t know Navjot Singh Sidhu was a cricketer: ‘Mujhe laga sirf hastein hai’

Comedian Samay Raina recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. While the two featured in a special episode, Kapil Sharma also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses with Samay and Ranveer. In the video, Samay and Ranveer are seen rehearsing with Kapil Sharma and the team; they also do a photoshoot ahead of the episode. In the BTS video shared on Kapil Sharma’s YouTube Channel, Samay Raina also makes an interesting revelation about Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the video, Samay is seen explaining to Kapil the difference between Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha. He says these terms refer to people from a certain age group who are related to certain concepts. During the banter, Samay candidly reveals, “I didn’t know Sidhu Paaji was a cricketer, I thought he only laughs.” Kapil looked surprised and explained, “Sidhu Paaji was a great batsman of his time.”

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia says ‘we’ve become close friends’ as Samay Raina roasts him in brutal Netflix reunion

Later in the video, Ranveer Allahbadia says, “The shoot has just gotten over, and I genuinely feel it’s the greatest episode of all time. Everyone knows what Kapil Sharma is, and today I got a first-hand seat to witness Kapil and Samay in the same room. I was just enjoying it; it was an unforgettable day and an unforgettable experience.” Samay also added, “I had the best time, I enjoyed it so much. I am going to go home and cry. I have been seeing him since I was nine years old; this is my top moment in life.”

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia collab

This special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show marks the first collaboration between Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia after the India’s Got Latent controversy. A few weeks back, both the content creators had hinted at coming together soon. This appearance also comes after Samay Raina spoke about Ranveer Allahbadia on his live show, Still Alive. On the latest episode of Kapil’s show, Samay revealed how Kapil had spoken to him just 24 hours before the controversy. “I swear, the day my show shut down, sir called me a day before that, he told me something bad is going to happen to you,” Samay recalled.

Kapil Sharma said, “I told him that you’re in the limelight now, be careful. I was telling that from experience, I’m not a clairvoyant. You can be famous by saying anything, but once you’re famous, you can’t just say anything.” Samay further shared how Kapil was the first celebrity to call him during his difficult times. “Genuinely, Kapil sir was the first person to call me at that time. I still don’t know whether it was concern or an insult. He said, ‘Samay, just like your good days got over, your bad days will be over soon too’,” Samay shared.

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Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent 2

Last year in February, after Ranveer Allahbadia made a derogatory joke on India’s Got Latent, there was a huge unrest on social media. Considering the backlash, Samay’s show was also discontinued, and it also led to Samay and Ranveer facing some serious legal, professional, and financial challenges. In his live show recently, Samay Raina revisited the tough times and also made some comments against Ranveer Allahbadia.

As he ended the conversation, Samay also hinted at bringing back a new season of India’s Got Latent. He said that according to him, his show couldn’t have gotten a better end. He quickly corrected and said that season 1 of his show couldn’t have ended in a better way, leaving fans hopeful about a new season returning soon.