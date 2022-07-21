scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her sass, confidence and unabashed honesty

Watch the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 just for the unabashed version of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 9:08:01 pm
samantha ruth prabhu koffee with karanSamantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

When the trailer of Koffee with Karan Season 7 was released, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn’t seem like an ideal pair to share the couch. One is a typical commercial Bollywood hero, and the other is one of the most admired actresses of the current generation. The two have neither worked in a film before nor are they supposed to star in a film together. They are also no best friends to churn out juicy gossip: a prerequisite to being on the show.

However, after watching the third episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, I feel, irrespective of who her partner was on that couch, Samantha would have ruled it anyways.

Also read |Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the debutant on the much-talked-about chat show, spoke without inhibition and came across as a surprise package. She was so confident in her skin that she didn’t mind joking around with Akshay that his “per day salary would probably be higher than my one film salary”. It was hilarious to see her taking KJo’s case when he told her he won’t ask ‘what’ and ‘why’ about her broken marriage, but in the next breath asked her if she is amicable with Naga Chaitanya, her former husband. “What happened to your non-encroachment of personal life policy?”, she asked Karan.

She didn’t bat an eyelid while correcting Karan Johar when he called Chay her husband and not ‘ex-husband’. Also, she had no qualms in accepting that if today she and Naga Chaitanya are put in the same room, “you will have to hide all the sharp objects”. The Eega actor picked a bone with Karan for “marketing the idea of wedding lehengas and wedding songs and for portraying life as K3G while it is KGF.”

Also read |How Samantha Ruth Prabhu never let trolls break her spirit: 6 times she hit back with savage responses

Besides getting to see a confident and candid Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we also got to see her bubbly side during the rapid fire round and the ‘glam quiz’.

Akshay Kumar was not bad too, but he failed to match up to the liveliness of Samantha. He spoke about his wife Twinkle Khanna, and her habit of writing everything that can get her into trouble. He mentioned how he edits her write-ups and stalks her on social media so that she doesn’t post anything problematic. But all of it we have heard many times.

However, as a viewer, the last segment where Akshay and Samantha were supposed to do different dance forms on Karan’s command, felt odd. Samantha was visibly a bit awkward and uncomfortable, and it felt like Akshay never got the hint.

All said and done, watch this episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 just for the unabashed version of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

