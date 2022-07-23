Samantha Ruth Prabhu tells Akshay Kumar, ‘Your per day is my entire fees’. Fans call her ‘savage’

July 23, 2022 2:31:11 pm
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made for a great debutante on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, which is airing its seventh season currently. She spoke about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, talked about nepotism, and shared how she deals with trolling. While talking to Akshay Kumar, she didn’t bat an eyelid when she said that the actor’s per day fees is probably more than what she makes for an entire film.
At one point, when Akshay was sharing a story about him being paid on a per-day basis during the shoot of his film Jaani Dushman, he turned to Samantha to explain what that means. She told him she knows what it means, and added, “Your per day is my entire salary, I know that very well, (it’s the budget of) my entire movie.”
Samantha’s statement led to many people applauding her ‘savage’ attitude on the Koffee couch. One of them wrote, “#SamanthaPrabhu hit straight sixers at every ball #KaranJohar threw at her. Finally a heroine with beauty, zero fakeness and most importantly with brains to have ever featured in #KoffeeWithKaran @Samanthaprabhu2 @karanjohar @akshaykumar Savior episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS7.”
Akki: “I was on per day basis. U know per day?”#SamanthaRuthPrabhu: “yeah I know per day! Ur per day is my entire salary”
ufffff 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#KoffeewithKaran
— Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) July 21, 2022
#SamanthaPrabhu hit straight sixers at every ball #KaranJohar threw at her.
Finally a heroine with beauty, zero fakeness and most importantly with brains to have ever featured in #KoffeeWithKaran @Samanthaprabhu2 @karanjohar @akshaykumar
Savior episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS7 pic.twitter.com/xmgs8S0DHR
— Ajay Ashok🅰️🅰️ (@AjayAsho) July 21, 2022
Another Twitter user added, “Akki: ‘I was on per day basis. U know per day?’ #SamanthaRuthPrabhu: ‘yeah I know per day! Ur per day is my entire salary’ ufffff 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#KoffeewithKaran.” One of the tweets read, “Loved her. Totally a savage queen behaviour 💃🏼💘.” A user also wrote, “She conveyed the gender pay disparity wt this line too..”
Subscriber Only Stories
This is not the first time that Samantha has spoken about equal pay for male and female actors. She had told The Hindu in an interview, “I dream of a day when women will have an equal footing and pay as that of men.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Kartik Aaryan documents his Europe trip, gives major vacation goals
Karnataka approves Rs 992 crore to build 6,600 new classrooms in schools
The Archies casting director talks about casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘not because they’re a star kids’
Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran
Unsung heroes: This history buff’s love for sharing knowledge has Kannadigas hooked
NEET-PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1
Someone made a Kesariya version without Love Storiyan and netizens can’t get enough of it
Explained: Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft
Fishermen handover ambergris worth Rs 28 crore found from sea
Explained: The ICJ’s latest judgment in the case of genocide against Myanmar
How the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will work
In Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska dressed for Ukraine