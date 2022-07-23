Samantha Ruth Prabhu tells Akshay Kumar, ‘Your per day is my entire fees’. Fans call her ‘savage’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made for a great debutante on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, which is airing its seventh season currently. She spoke about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, talked about nepotism, and shared how she deals with trolling. While talking to Akshay Kumar, she didn’t bat an eyelid when she said that the actor’s per day fees is probably more than what she makes for an entire film.

At one point, when Akshay was sharing a story about him being paid on a per-day basis during the shoot of his film Jaani Dushman, he turned to Samantha to explain what that means. She told him she knows what it means, and added, “Your per day is my entire salary, I know that very well, (it’s the budget of) my entire movie.”

Samantha’s statement led to many people applauding her ‘savage’ attitude on the Koffee couch. One of them wrote, “#SamanthaPrabhu hit straight sixers at every ball #KaranJohar threw at her. Finally a heroine with beauty, zero fakeness and most importantly with brains to have ever featured in #KoffeeWithKaran @Samanthaprabhu2 @karanjohar @akshaykumar Savior episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS7.”

This is not the first time that Samantha has spoken about equal pay for male and female actors. She had told The Hindu in an interview, “I dream of a day when women will have an equal footing and pay as that of men.”