Samantha Ruth Prabhu is nervous to be on hot seat of Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, watch

Actor Samantha is all set to grace Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu for a Navratri special episode. The actor featured in the show’s promo in which Jr NTR welcomed Samantha as a special guest. The video shows how Samantha is scared to play the game. She said she is tensed about being on the hot seat.

This will be Samantha’s first television appearance on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu after announcing her separation with Naga Chaitanya. Earlier this month, Samantha shared a note on her Instagram account to announce that she and Naga Chaitanya have decided to “part ways as husband and wife.”

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

After the news of their separation, many rumours around Samantha sprung up. The actor recently addressed the rumours and slammed those who have been spinning unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her failed marriage.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” Samantha said in her latest statement.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.